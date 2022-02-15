Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announce engagement
Published
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their engagement on Tuesday. He proposed on Valentine's Day.
Published
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their engagement on Tuesday. He proposed on Valentine's Day.
Simone Biles is officially engaged ... her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, proposed to her on Valentine's Day --..
Simone Biles is engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast said yes to his proposal and..