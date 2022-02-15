Wales to offer COVID jabs to all five to 11-year-olds
Wales has become the first UK nation to announce it will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all five to 11-year-olds.Full Article
Wales' health minister says she is following unpublished advice from the UK's vaccines advisers.
