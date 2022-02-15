Prince Andrew to make 'substantial donation' to Virginia Giuffre's charity in settlement deal
Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled out of court in the civil sex assault claim filed in the US.Full Article
Prince Andrew has reached a multi-million-pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexually abusing her when she..
Documents have also showed how the Duke of York will make a 'substantial donation' to her charity