Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' sued for wrongful death by Halyna Hutchins' family after fatal shooting
The family of "Rust" shooting victim Halyna Hutchins has filed a wrongful death suit against the movie's producers, including star Alec Baldwin.
Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed in October on the set of "Rust," a production Alec Baldwin starred in and produced.
The suit charges that Baldwin “recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set” and that the production’s “aggressive..