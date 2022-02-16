The US will experience as much sea level rise in the next 30 years as in the previous hundred years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted in a report on Tuesday.Full Article
US sea levels to rise as much in 30 years as in previous hundred, study warns
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rising waters: Climate change could push a century's worth of sea rise in US by 2050, report says
USATODAY.com
The U.S. is expected to experience as much sea-level rise by the year 2050 as the previous 100 years, according to a new federal..