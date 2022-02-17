Several Sydney beaches - including the iconic Bondi and Bronte - have been closed as officials hunt for a shark that attacked and killed a swimmer.Full Article
Beaches shut as Sydney hunts for shark that killed swimmer
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Australia: Sydney hunts for white shark that killed swimmer
Officials have banned swimmers and shut beaches as patrol crews scour the water for the shark.
BBC News
A swimmer died in the 1st fatal shark attack at a Sydney beach in nearly 6 decades
The incident is the city's first fatal shark attack since 1963, when an Australian actress died after being bitten in the leg...
NPR