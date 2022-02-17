Canada win women's ice hockey gold, Shiffrin crashes out again
Canada's overcome rivals the USA 3-2 to claim a fifth women's Olympic ice hockey gold and avenge their shootout defeat in Pyeongchang four years' ago.Full Article
Watch highlights as Canada beat rivals USA 3-2 to win the women's ice hockey gold medal.
Watch VideoAmerican assistant captain Hilary Knight calls it "a beautiful rivalry." Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin sums it up..