Red 'dangerous' weather warning issued as Storm Eunice set to hit with 100mph winds
A rare red weather warning has been issued for Storm Eunice as it looks set to batter the UK with gusts of up to 100mph.Full Article
It comes after a red alert warning was issued for areas of South Wales
The Met Office has issued weather warnings including yellow, amber and red ahead of Storm Eunice tomorrow - but what do they mean?