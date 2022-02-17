28,000 women apply for 30 female train driver jobs in Saudi Arabia

A job advert looking for 30 female train drivers in Saudi Arabia received more than 28,000 applications, as the country opens up more opportunities for women.Full Article
It is the first time such jobs have been advertised for women in the conservative Muslim kingdom.
