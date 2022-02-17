Michael Masi has been replaced as F1 race director following a review into last year's controversial Abu Dhabi GP, the sport's governing body has confirmed.Full Article
Michael Masi replaced as F1 race director after controversial Abu Dhabi finale
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
FIA confirm Michael Masi removed from role as Formula 1 race director after controversial handling of season finale that saw Max Verstappen beat Sir Lewis Hamilton to world championship title
talkSPORT
Michael Masi has been relieved of his duties as Formula 1 race director after the chaotic finish to last season’s Formula 1..
Advertisement
More coverage
F1's treatment of Masi 'unfair' says Ricciardo
F1-Fansite
Feb.15 - Daniel Ricciardo has called for calmer heads as Formula 1 delays revealing the fate of the sport's under-fire race..