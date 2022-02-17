Michael Masi: Formula 1 race director replaced after controversial 2021 season finale
Published
Masi's safety car decision allowed Max Verstappen to win the 2021 F1 World Championship on the final lap of the final race.Full Article
Published
Masi's safety car decision allowed Max Verstappen to win the 2021 F1 World Championship on the final lap of the final race.Full Article
Michael Masi has been removed as Formula One's race director as a result of the fallout from last season's Abu Dhabi finale. The..
Feb.15 - Daniel Ricciardo has called for calmer heads as Formula 1 delays revealing the fate of the sport's under-fire race..