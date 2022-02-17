Oregon Supreme Court rules former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof cannot run for governor
The Oregon secretary of state had ruled last month that Kristof does not meet the constitutional residency requirements to serve.Full Article
The Oregon Supreme Court ruled on Thursday former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is ineligible from running for governor..