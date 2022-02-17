Ex-Angels employee Eric Kay convicted in death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, faces minimum of 20 years in prison
Eric Kay was found guilty by a jury of distributing the opioids that caused the death the Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019.
Kay, a former Angels employee, faces decades in prison for providing an Angels pitcher with the fentanyl that led to his..
Harvey, a former All-Star, testified in the trial of Eric Kay, the former Angels employee accused of providing the fentanyl that..