Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva treatment by entourage 'chilling' - IOC
It was "chilling" to the way a distraught Kamila Valieva was treated by her coach and raises concerns for the future, says IOC president Thomas Bach.Full Article
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to investigate the entourage of Kamila Valieva..
Scrutiny of those around Kamila Valieva increases after the World Anti-Doping Agency says it will investigate the adults working..