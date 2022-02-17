Raab reveals plans to create 4,000 new prison places

The justice secretary has revealed plans to create 4,000 prison places at 16 sites in a bid to deliver on the government's promise to increase capacity by the middle of the decade.Full Article
Plans expected to create 4,000 new prison places, Dominic Raab announces
Last year, the Government’s pledge was set out with the idea that 20,000 prison places would be created by the mid-2020s.
