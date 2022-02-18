Ship carrying 1,100 Porsche and 189 Bentley luxury cars is burning and adrift in the ocean

Ship carrying 1,100 Porsche and 189 Bentley luxury cars is burning and adrift in the ocean

USATODAY.com

Published

A cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi and Bentley cars caught on fire. The crew was saved, but the luxury vehicles are stuck in the Atlantic Ocean.

Full Article