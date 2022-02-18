Ship carrying 1,100 Porsche and 189 Bentley luxury cars is burning and adrift in the ocean
A cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi and Bentley cars caught on fire. The crew was saved, but the luxury vehicles are stuck in the Atlantic Ocean.
A cargo ship named ‘The Felicity Ace’ which was carrying thousands of luxury cars from Volkswagen Group, including Porsche,..