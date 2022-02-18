Storm Eunice: Three people killed as strong winds sweep across UK
A woman in her 30s, a man in his 20s and a 50-year-old man are killed by fallen trees and flying debris.Full Article
One of the three enormous chimneys - which were once the 2nd tallest in the UK - has been destroyed by the strong wind
Strong winds are causing trees and branches to litter Devon roads
