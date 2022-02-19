Winter Olympics: Team GB take early led in men's curling final
Published
Team GB take an early lead against Sweden with a point in the first end of the men's curling final at the Winter Olympics.Full Article
Published
Team GB take an early lead against Sweden with a point in the first end of the men's curling final at the Winter Olympics.Full Article
Great Britain has won its first medal in the Beijing Winter Olympics, with silver in the men's curling competition.
There are just a few days left in the Beijing Games -- and a few more chances for medals. Mikaela Shiffrin will race for the final..