Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she used to go gym to 'Check out' Naga Chaitanya- Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she used to go gym to 'Check out' Naga Chaitanya- Watch

DNA

Published

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a fitness icon, but do you know that Naga Chaitanya was her motivation to hit the gym? Read on

Full Article