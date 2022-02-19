Epstein: Model scout Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in jail
Published
Jean-Luc Brunel faced trial over accusations of sexual harassment and the rape of minors in France.Full Article
The 76-year-old was found hanging in his cell in La Santé, in the south of the capital city, in the early hours of Saturday..
Former French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel was awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. Authorities in Paris found him hanging in his..