Newcastle's unbeaten run continues as Willock earns draw at West Ham
Published
Joe Willock earns Newcastle a valuable draw at West Ham, which edges the Magpies five points clear of the Premier League drop zone.Full Article
Published
Joe Willock earns Newcastle a valuable draw at West Ham, which edges the Magpies five points clear of the Premier League drop zone.Full Article
Eddie Howe is "very pleased" with his Newcastle side's performance in their 1-1 draw at West Ham, praising the pressure they put..