The clean-up from Storm Eunice could cost more than £350m, it has been warned and thousands are still facing disruption from one of the worst weather systems in decades.Full Article
Thousands still without power as Storm Eunice clean-up could cost 'over £350m'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Homes still without power as Storm Eunice clean-up could cost over £300m
Hundreds of thousands of homes are still without power due after Storm Eunice tore through the country, while insurers have..
Belfast Telegraph
Storm Eunice brings 100mph winds, travel chaos and cuts power for thousands
Millions of people have been urged to stay at home for the day due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst..
Belfast Telegraph