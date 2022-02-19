COVID self-isolation rules in England set to be scrapped by the end of next week
People in England will no longer have to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus by the end of next week, Downing Street has said.Full Article
The decision comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to be milder than early Covid-19 mutations
The Prime Minister announced plans to end the self-isolation rules earlier this week