A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach just feet away from crowds of swimmers.Full Article
Two injured as helicopter crashes into ocean just feet away from Miami Beach swimmers
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Video shows helicopter plummet into ocean near swimmers in Miami Beach
USATODAY.com
A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers.
Advertisement
More coverage
Helicopter Crashes Off the Coast of Miami Beach, Two Hospitalized
A helicopter went down in Miami -- crash landing in the ocean, no less ... and mere feet from swimmers. The accident happened..
TMZ.com
Helicopter crashes into ocean just feet from Miami Beach shore
According to the FAA, the helicopter went down "under unknown circumstances" and three people were..
Upworthy