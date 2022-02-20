Kanye West opposes ex-wife Kim Kardashian's request to be 'legally single'
Kim Kardashian has moved on romantically since splitting with Ye. She has been dating `Saturday Night Live` star Pete Davidson since November.Full Article
Kanye West has filed a response to estranged wife Kim Kardashian's request for them to be declared legally single.
The rapper also laid out several conditions, all of which the rapper's lawyer claims has been rejected by Kardashian's..