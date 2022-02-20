Assembly Election 2022: UP and Punjab is voting today, 10 key points
Published
In third phase of UP 627 candidates are in the fray, 20 million are eligible to vote. Over 2.14 crore voters to decide fate of 1,304 Punjab candidatesFull Article
Published
In third phase of UP 627 candidates are in the fray, 20 million are eligible to vote. Over 2.14 crore voters to decide fate of 1,304 Punjab candidatesFull Article
Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party..