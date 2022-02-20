Team GB win first gold medal at Winter Olympics in women's curling
Team GB have won their first gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics in the women's curling.Full Article
Great Britain has won its first medal in the Beijing Winter Olympics, with silver in the men's curling competition.
Great Britain will be guaranteed a second medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics after the women's curling team beat Sweden 12-11 in..