Kell Brook battered and halted Amir Khan in the sixth round of a thrilling battle in Manchester on Saturday to settle their bitter feud.Full Article
Kell Brook stops Amir Khan in sixth round of exhilarating brawl in grudge match
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Brook stops Khan in sixth round to settle rivalry
ESPN
Kell Brook defeated Amir Khan in six rounds of a non-title catchweight bout on Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.
-
Kell Brook beats Amir Khan in sixth round to settle bitter rivalry
BBC News
-
Sensational Brook stops Khan to settle rivalry
BBC News
-
Amir Khan v Kell Brook: 'Special K' produces special performance to beat bitter rival in sixth
BBC Sport
-
Sensational Brook stops Khan in sixth to settle bitter rivalry
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Kell Brook Punishes Amir Khan, Stops Him in Sixth Round
By Ron Lewis - Kell Brook relished his moment. As he was held aloft by trainer Dominic Ingle he let out an ear-splitting scream...
Upworthy