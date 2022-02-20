Presidents Day 2022: What is closed? What is open? And what are we celebrating?
Presidents Day (Monday, Feb. 21) is a federal holiday. Government offices and banks will be closed. Mail won't be delivered, but Fedex and UPS will.
Many South Floridians will be enjoying a day off for Presidents Day. Here’s a rundown of what’s open and closed.