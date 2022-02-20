Queen tests positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19 at 95
Zee News
Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid-19, said Buckingham Palace on Sunday.
-
The Queen tests positive for Covid
BBC News
-
Alert: Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and will continue with duties
SeattlePI.com
-
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
SeattlePI.com
-
Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid-19
NYTimes.com
Advertisement
More coverage
The Queen tests positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace says
Cambridge News
The Queen is expected to continue with "light duties" this week
The Queen tests positive for Covid and is experiencing 'mild symptoms', Buckingham Palace confirms
Bishops Stortford Observer
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID
Deutsche Welle