DUP MLA Christopher Stalford dies aged 39
Published
Mr Stalford represented South Belfast and was the NI Assembly's principal deputy speaker.Full Article
Published
Mr Stalford represented South Belfast and was the NI Assembly's principal deputy speaker.Full Article
Politicians across Northern Ireland united today as they paid tribute to DUP MLA Christopher Stalford, following his tragic and..
The DUP’s South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford has died.
DUP MLA Christopher Stalford has died at the age of 39, party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has confirmed.