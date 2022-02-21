The Queen is planning to continue working at Windsor Castle after testing positive for coronavirus.Full Article
Queen tests positive for COVID after 'a number of cases' diagnosed within Windsor Castle
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19
Rumble
The Queen has COVID: Monarch, 95, has mild 'cold-like' symptoms but continues light duties at Windsor Castle just..
Advertisement
More coverage
Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Tests Positive For COVID-19
Watch VideoCamilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her husband, Prince Charles, was..
Newsy
Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her husband Prince Charles was..
SeattlePI.com