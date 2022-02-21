U.S. says Russia has a list of Ukrainians to kill or detain after an invasion.
A U.S. ambassador cited “credible information” that Russian forces have compiled a list of Ukrainians to be targeted after an invasion.Full Article
The United States has warned the United Nations it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to..