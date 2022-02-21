Cabinet meeting to sign off PM's 'living with COVID' strategy delayed over free testing row
Published
A cabinet meeting to sign off on Boris Johnson's "living with COVID" strategy has been delayed due to a row over free testing.Full Article
Published
A cabinet meeting to sign off on Boris Johnson's "living with COVID" strategy has been delayed due to a row over free testing.Full Article
PM forced to postpone meeting as ministers disagree over cost of future testing
A cabinet meeting to sign off on Boris Johnson's "living with COVID" strategy has begun, having been pushed back due to a row over..