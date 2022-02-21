Courteney Cox says cosmetic injections left her looking 'really strange'

Courteney Cox has spoken out about the pressure of fighting ageing, saying she didn't realise when she was younger that "injections and doing stuff" to her face left her looking "strange".Full Article
