Why Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard didn't apologize for postgame scuffle at Wisconsin
Published
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard justified his actions by saying Wisconsin coach Greg Gard had touched him without provocation.
Published
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard justified his actions by saying Wisconsin coach Greg Gard had touched him without provocation.
Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard attempted to explain his postgame actions on Sunday after he was seen striking a..