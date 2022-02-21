Over-75s and vulnerable adults to be offered fourth COVID jab in spring
Vulnerable people and those aged 75 and over will be offered a fourth COVID jab this spring, says Health Secretary Sajid Javid.Full Article
And advice has been given for another in the autumn
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is recommending a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to people over age 80 and those living in nursing homes or..