Putin to recognize Ukraine separatist regions as independent: Kremlin
Published
Such a step threatens to escalate tensions with the West and could give Russia a reason to move troops into eastern Ukraine.Full Article
Published
Such a step threatens to escalate tensions with the West and could give Russia a reason to move troops into eastern Ukraine.Full Article
Putin signs the decree that recognizes the independence of DPR and LPR regions. Separatist leaders are in the room.
The recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent" has been met with widespread condemnation from the West amid fears it could..