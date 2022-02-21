Djokovic returns with win in Dubai in first match since Australia Open vaccination saga
Published
Novak Djokovic wins on his return to action after being involved in a visa and vaccination saga at the Australian Open.Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic wins on his return to action after being involved in a visa and vaccination saga at the Australian Open.Full Article
Novak Djokovic, relieved to be playing again, won his first match of the year when he defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 to open the..
Novak Djokovic wins on his return to action after being involved in a visa and vaccination saga at the Australian Open.