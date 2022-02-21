'America's Got Talent' singer Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski dies after cancer battle
Nightbirde, the singer whose breakout performance on "America's Got Talent" made her a fan favorite, died Monday at 31 after battling cancer.
