Colombia's Highest Court Decriminalizes Abortion
Published
The court’s decision follows years of organizing by women across Latin America for greater protections and more rights, and significant shifts in the region’s legal landscape.Full Article
Published
The court’s decision follows years of organizing by women across Latin America for greater protections and more rights, and significant shifts in the region’s legal landscape.Full Article
Ultrasound scan of 15 week-old baby / Allo4e4ka/Shutterstock
Bogotá, Colombia, Feb 21, 2022 / 21:08 pm..
The decision by the Constitutional Court follows years of organizing by women across Latin America for greater protections and more..