USWNT and US Soccer Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit
Under the terms of the agreement, the athletes will receive $24 million and a pledge from the federation to equalize pay for the men’s and women’s national teams.Full Article
US Soccer and USWNT , Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit for $24M.
The team filed a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2019, saying women's team members were paid thousands..