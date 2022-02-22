Ukraine crisis: Germany halts Nord Stream 2 approval
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said the gas pipeline project cannot go ahead now in these crisis circumstances. He said the approval process has been halted.Full Article
Germany has halted the approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has halted the approval process of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as Russia ramps up tensions in Ukraine.