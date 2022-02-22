Ukraine crisis: Uefa likely to move Champions League final from St Petersburg in Russia
Uefa is almost certain to switch the this season's Champions League final away from St Petersburg amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
The situation in Ukraine means the governing body is likely to move the game from St Petersburg.
Chelsea news: If the Blues make it to the Champions League final this year, they may not be playing it in St Petersburg as plans,..