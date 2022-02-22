U.S. Soccer, USWNT members settle equal pay lawsuit for $24 million
Megan Rapinoe, who was among the leaders of the lawsuit, called the settlement a “huge win” for the players and for female athletes globally.Full Article
The team filed a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2019, saying women's team members were paid thousands..
The USWNT has settled its class action lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for a total of $24 million, the two sides..