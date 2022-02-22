'A monumental step forward' - US women reach agreement over equal pay
Published
United States forward Alex Morgan says an agreement with governing body US Soccer over equal pay is a "monumental step forward".Full Article
Published
United States forward Alex Morgan says an agreement with governing body US Soccer over equal pay is a "monumental step forward".Full Article
Watch VideoU.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport's American governing body to end a six-year legal..
United States forward Alex Morgan says an agreement with governing body US Soccer over equal pay is a "monumental step forward".