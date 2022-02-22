Sasha Johnson: Case collapses against men charged over black rights activist shooting
Published
Four men charged with the attempted murder of Sasha Johnson see the case against them fall apart.Full Article
Published
Four men charged with the attempted murder of Sasha Johnson see the case against them fall apart.Full Article
The family of a Black Lives Matter activist who was shot in the head at a party have made a fresh appeal for justice after the..
Watch VideoWitness testimony concluded Friday in the hate crimes trial of three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery with final..