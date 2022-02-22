The USWNT vs. U.S. Soccer: an Equal Pay Timeline
Published
A six-year legal fight that saw victories on the field and losses in federal court ended with a multimillion-dollar settlement. Here’s how the sides got here.Full Article
Published
A six-year legal fight that saw victories on the field and losses in federal court ended with a multimillion-dollar settlement. Here’s how the sides got here.Full Article
US Soccer and USWNT , Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit for $24M.
US Soccer and USWNT , Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit for $24M.
The..
The USWNT has settled its class action lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for a total of $24 million, the two sides..
Megan Rapinoe, who was among the leaders of the lawsuit, called the settlement a “huge win” for the players and for female..