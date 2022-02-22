Wendy Williams' daytime show ending in June, Sherri Shepherd to take over slot
"The Wendy Williams Show," which has been on the air since 2008, will be canceled this June to make way for Sherri Shepherd's new "Sherri" show.
The actress is making sure to reach out to the daytime diva's loyal fan base as she begins to take over her talk show.