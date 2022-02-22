'An unmistakable message': Biden unveils US sanctions on Russia after Putin's invasion of Ukraine
Published
President Biden said Russia's actions were the beginning of an "invasion of Ukraine" and unveiled a first round of sanctions against Moscow.
Published
President Biden said Russia's actions were the beginning of an "invasion of Ukraine" and unveiled a first round of sanctions against Moscow.
President Biden warned President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia that more sanctions would follow if he did not withdraw his forces and..
Watch VideoRussian lawmakers on Tuesday authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country — a move..